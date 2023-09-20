Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman asks for ‘radical solidarity’ with mothers in Respect Life Month statement

September 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has issued a statement for Respect Life Month (October) entitled Living Radical Solidarity.

“I invite all Catholics to think about building a culture of life in terms of radical solidarity” with mothers in need, Bishop Burbidge wrote. “We are the Church. Our prayers, witness, sacrifices, advocacy, and good works are needed now, more than ever. We are the hands and feet of Christ in the world today and we each have a personal responsibility to care for one another.”

