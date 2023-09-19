Catholic World News

Kenyan archbishop decries government recognition of gay-rights group

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Martin Kivuvu Musonde of Mobassa has characterized as “very unfortunate” the Kenyan government’s decision to grant a gay-rights group official status as an NGO.

“Registering them (LGBTQ associations) means you are giving life to the behaviors. If you join a football club it means you are ready to play football,” he said.

