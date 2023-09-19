Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Vatican Pharmacy staff

September 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 18, Pope Francis received employees of the Vatican Pharmacy on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its founding.

Pope Francis concluded with “a small piece of spiritual advice: every day, raise your eyes to the Crucifix, turning your gaze to God, pierced and wounded. The service you provide to the sick is a service rendered to him. And it is good to draw patience and benevolence from the heavenly Doctor, and the strength to love, without tiring. In his school, from the desk of the cross to the counter of the pharmacy, may you too be daily dispensers of mercy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!