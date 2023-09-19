Catholic World News

Citing safety concerns, early music ensemble cancels concerts at Cleveland parishes

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following the publication of the Diocese of Cleveland’s policy on sexuality, gender, and identity, an early music vocal ensemble has canceled a concert series at Cleveland parishes.

“While Quire Cleveland does not agree with or support this policy, the decision to cancel the concert series was made solely to protect the safety and well-being of Quire’s singers, concert attendees, and hosting churches in the context of ongoing social media activity encouraging disruption of the concerts as a means of protesting the policy,” the ensemble announced.

