Citing safety concerns, early music ensemble cancels concerts at Cleveland parishes
September 19, 2023
» Continue to this story on Cleveland.com
CWN Editor's Note: Following the publication of the Diocese of Cleveland’s policy on sexuality, gender, and identity, an early music vocal ensemble has canceled a concert series at Cleveland parishes.
“While Quire Cleveland does not agree with or support this policy, the decision to cancel the concert series was made solely to protect the safety and well-being of Quire’s singers, concert attendees, and hosting churches in the context of ongoing social media activity encouraging disruption of the concerts as a means of protesting the policy,” the ensemble announced.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Sep. 19, 2023 10:41 AM ET USA
Even if the "safety concerns" are sincere, who is to blame for the situation: the Diocese, or the gay activists and their political backers? Has the Church changed her stance on sexual morality, or is the gay agenda being politicized and imposed with ever greater force and speed?