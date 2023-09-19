Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich challenges Jesuit universities to offer course on Jesus, go beyond diversity, equity, and inclusion

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a cover story for the Jesuit journal America, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago reflected on the mission of Jesuit universities.

“Could not more be said about knowing Jesus?” Cardinal Cupich wrote. “Is it possible that a student will graduate knowing more about the life, times and achievements of Dante than of Jesus Christ? ... Is it possible to develop a course that could be used as a model across all institutions and required of all students that would describe Palestine in the first century, the basic teachings of Jesus, the pivotal events of his death and resurrection and the birth of the Gospels? Is this too bold?”

“I recognize the importance that institutions of higher learning in our country are giving to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion,” he added. “It seems to me that negotiating how Jesuit Catholic universities will do so must involve grounding their efforts in Catholic social teaching, lest the emphasis in promoting D.E.I. initiatives come from the wider culture and its limited view of social justice. D.E.I. as defined by the culture’s approach to social justice is not a substitute for the mission of Jesuit Catholic universities.”

