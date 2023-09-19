Catholic World News

Australian bishops raise alarm about online misinformation bill

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference is seeking a religious exemption from a proposed “Combating Misinformation and Disinformation” bill that would fine social media companies for the publication of “misinformation” or “harmful” communication.

“There are people who will sometimes incorrectly claim that the teachings of the Catholic Church are ‘hateful’ or ‘harmful,’” the bishops’ conference stated. “The conference is concerned that the bill could be used to portray the Church’s communication of its teachings as a form of public misinformation.”

On the other hand, some critics of Catholic teaching on human sexuality expressed support for the legislation.

“Progressive group Catholics for Renewal believes the bill would outlaw the teaching of Catholic doctrine on homosexuality, which holds that LGBTQ people have a ‘disorder,’ The Sydney Morning Herald reported. “The group supports this prohibition.”

