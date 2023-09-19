Catholic World News

Historic twin marches for life in Germany face disruptions and defiance

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of pro-life advocates marched for life in Berlin and Cologne on September 16. Members of the hierarchy, including Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishops’ Conference, expressed support for the marches.

