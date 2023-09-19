Catholic World News

Canada’s bishops address ongoing search for Indigenous graves amid calls for greater accuracy

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “It is good that rigorous research is being conducted by professionals to understand better what happened at the schools. The bishops are supportive of such research,” said Archbishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg. “They also understand and share the desire for truth to be at the heart of reconciliation.”

“That said, it is the priority of the bishops at this time to lead the Church in finding ways to walk with Indigenous peoples, to build relationships, to apologize when appropriate for suffering experienced within Church-operated institutions, and to be allies in the pursuit of justice,” he added.

