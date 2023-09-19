Catholic World News

Be ‘specialists in prayer and charity,’ Pope tells Rogationists

September 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On September 18, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapters of the Rogationists of the Heart of Jesus and the Daughters of Divine Zeal.

Both religious institutes were founded by St. Annibale Maria di Francia (1851-1927), an Italian saint whose name is mistranslated as “St. Hannibal of France” in the Vatican’s English translation of the Pope’s address.

