Rome diocesan inquiry questions charges against Rupnik

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rome has released a statement that criticizes the Jesuit order for expelling Father Marko Rupnik, who was found guilty of both sexual abuse and violation of the confessional seal.

In January, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the vicar general of Rome, authorized a “canonical visit” the Aletti Center, which Rupnik had founded. Giacomo Incitti, a law professor at the Urbaniana university, conducted the investigation. In his report he pointed to “well-founded doubts about the request for excommunication” of Rupnik.

Incitti reported that the staff of the Aletti Center—which has defended Rupnik against the charges—“chose to maintain silence—despite the vehemence of the media.” But he also confirmed that the Jesuits of the Center have removed a photo of the Father General of their order.

Last week Pope Francis met with Maria Campatelli, a director of the Aletti Center, who has charged the Jesuit order with making “defamatory and unproven accusations” against Rupnik. Incitti’s report points to serious lingering divisions within the Rome diocese, the Society of Jesus, and the Vatican about Rupnik’s misbehavior.

