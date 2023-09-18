Catholic World News

Trump says abortion restriction is ‘a terrible thing’

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Former President Donald Trump said that a Florida law barring abortion after six weeks of gestation was “a terrible thing” and “a terrible mistake,” in an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Asked how he would settle the abortion issue if he became President again, Trump said: “I would sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something, and we’ll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years.” But he declined to say whether he would sign an abortion ban into law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

