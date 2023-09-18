Catholic World News

Sunday Angelus address: papal reflection on forgiveness

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on September 17, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 18:21-35, the Gospel reading of the day.

“I would like to propose a little exercise to you: let us try, now, each one of us, to think of a person who has hurt us, and ask the Lord for the strength to forgive them,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “And let us forgive them out of love for the Lord: brothers and sisters, this will do us good; it will restore peace to our hearts.”

