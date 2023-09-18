Catholic World News

Canadian Catholic hospital under fire for naming euthanasia provider as palliative care director

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Providence Hospital in Kingston, Ontario, has hired a practitioner and proponent of euthanasia as its director of palliative care, according to the report.

