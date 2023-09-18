Catholic World News

US community organizers meet with Pope

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with 15 delegates of the West/Southwest Industrial Areas Foundation in his residence on September 14.

The meeting was “filled with insight and humor,” the organization tweeted.

