Be ‘animated by the passion for good’ and close to the people, Pope tells Italian police agency

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Carabinieri Corps in St. Peter’s Square on September 16 (video) and encouraged them to be inspired by the self-sacrifice of the Servant of God Salvo D’Acquisto.

The Carabinieri are an Italian national military police agency; D’Acquisto, one of its members, sacrificed his life to save the life of 22 Italian civilians during the Nazi occupation in World War II.

“Never be discouraged, never give in to the temptation to think that evil is stronger, that there is never an end to the worst, and that your commitment is pointless,” the Pope said. “Looking to Salvo d’Acquisto, let yourselves be animated by the passion for good. And please continue to show proximity to the people, who have always recognized this fine trait of yours.”

