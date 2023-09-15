Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi, in Beijing, discusses Russian wheat exports

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s special peace envoy, has met in Beijing with Li Hui, China’s representative for Eurasian affairs, to discuss prospects for peace in Ukraine.

On his mission to Beijing, Cardinal Zuppi stressed “the need to combine efforts to encourage dialogue and find paths that lead to peace,” the Vatican announced.

The cardinal also spoke with the Chinese official about efforts to resume Russia’s export of wheat, to relieve food shortages in other countries.

