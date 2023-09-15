Catholic World News

Church seeks to act as mediator in Cameroon

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, the president of the Catholic bishops’ conference of Cameroon, reports that no parishes in the country have been closed despite the country’s civil unrest.

In a conversation with the Fides news agency, the archbishop said: “The Church has not sided with the separatists or the government in order to continue to offer its mediation services.” He said that while militant separatists have waged war against the government, “the people are against it.”

