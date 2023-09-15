Catholic World News

Pope to speak for Clinton Global Initiative

September 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will join with former Bill Clinton for a “special conversation” sponsored by the Clinton Global Initiative on September 18.

The Pontiff will speak with Clinton by a video link, participating in a conference organized by the global charity founded by the former US president. Other participants will include former British prime minister Tony Blair, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will speak on climate change, refugees, and the welfare of children. He will also describe the charitable projects of the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital.

