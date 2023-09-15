Catholic World News

Benedictine spirituality should expand the heart, Pope says

September 15, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a September 15 address to the Fifth International Congress of Benedictine Oblates, Pope Francis recalled that St. Benedict, in his Rule, says that Benedictines should seek to have a “heart expanded by the unspeakable sweetness of love.”

The Pope went on to say that the heart is enlarged, in Benedictine spirituality, by “the search for God, enthusiasm for the Gospel, and hospitality.” In speaking of hospitality, he said that “even a Christian culture, one of the ways of closing ourselves off from others is through gossip.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!