Vatican denies private papal meeting with controversial Iraqi

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After a controversial Iraqi figure claimed to have met with Pope Francis, the Vatican explained that he was only one of many people with whom the Pontiff exchanged a few words after his regular Wednesday public audience.

Rayan al-Kildani, the leader of a Christian paramilitary group, had posted photos of himself with the Pope, with the background cropped to eliminate the hundreds of others at the papal audience. Kildani has been charged with human-rights violations, and Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has charged the militia leader with undermining his authority. Kildani has twice sought private meetings with Pope Francis and has been denied.

