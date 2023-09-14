Catholic World News

Allen: Synod secrecy could encourage media manipulation

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Relying on his experience of previous Vatican synod meetings, John Allen of Crux writes that the secrecy invoked by Pope Francis for the Synod on Synodality could have the effect to encouraging partisan interpreters:

In truth, the most obvious effect of a decree of secrecy is to ensure that the narrative regarding the synod will be dominated by its most extreme voices, meaning people with agenda to push and axes to grind, who will talk about what’s happening regardless of what the rule book may say.

