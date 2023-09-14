Catholic World News

USAID announces ‘religious engagement policy’ aimed at partnering with faith groups

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a “religious engagement policy.” Founded in 1961, the agency has a $49.7-billion budget.

“We are excited to see the policy and hope especially it facilitates even greater support and partnership between USAID, local Catholic partners, and other religious leaders critical to peace and justice around the world,” said Bill O’Keefe, executive vice president of Catholic Relief Services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

