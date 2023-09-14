Catholic World News

Swiss bishops pledge action after damning abuse report

September 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Following the publication of a study that found more than 1,000 cases of clergy sexual abuse in Switzerland since the 1950s, the Swiss bishops said that “too many Church leaders have acted irresponsibly for decades” and conceded that abusers, until 2019, were “punished by the Church very lightly or not at all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!