Catholic World News

USCCB announces mental health novena

September 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development has announced a National Catholic Mental Health Campaign Novena. The novena will begin on October 10 (World Mental Health Day) and conclude on October 18 (the Feast of St. Luke, patron of physicians).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!