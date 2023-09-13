Catholic World News

A personal prelature for Filipino migrant workers?

September 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Filipino bishops’ commission for migrants has suggested that a personal prelature could be established to supervise the pastoral care of Filipino migrants working in other countries.

Bishop Narciso Abellana, in a statement issued in advance of the World Day for Migrants and Refugees (September 24), said that “the establishment of a prelature could be particularly useful to accompany Filipino workers abroad, especially those living in areas without Catholic chaplaincies.”

About 13 million Filipinos—more than 10% of the country’s entire population—is currently living and working abroad. Many are employed in oil-rich countries in the Middle East, where Catholics must contend with restrictions imposed by Muslim societies.

A personal prelature is set up to provide pastoral care of a group of Catholics, organized not by geographical territory (as with a diocese), but by the particular needs of that group. Today the only personal prelature is Opus Dei.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!