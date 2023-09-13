Catholic World News

Spanish bishop defends appointment of new rector for Opus Dei shrine

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ángel Pérez Pueyo of Barbastro Monzón, Spain has defended his decision to appoint, as rector of a shrine administered by Opus Dei, a priest who is not a member of Opus Dei.

At the time of the appointment, in July, Opus Dei issued a statement expressing “surprise” at the appointment. The group argued that “it is not up to the bishop to make this appointment, as it is a church of the prelature.”

Bishop Pérez countered that the appointment was his effort to “adjust reality to current canonical legislation,” reflecting the impact of recent changes made by Pope Francis in the canonical rules related to personal prelatures. (Opus Dei is the only personal prelature in the Church today). The bishop said that if Opus Dei is not persuaded that he has authority to appoint the rector of the shrine, the question could be submitted to “competent ecclesiastical authority.”

