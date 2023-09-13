Catholic World News

Abortion figures up in 2023

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The number of abortions performed in the US in the first six months of 2023 was higher than the same figure for 2020, according to statistics from the Guttmacher Institute.

The Guttmacher Institute, an affiliate of Planned Parenthood, estimates that 511,000 abortions were performed in the first half of this year. That figure is only an estimate—and may reflect the group’s bias—because the federal government does not provide official statistics on abortion.

If accurate, the figure casts doubts on claims made by activists on both sides of the abortion debate, who have predicted that the Dobbs decision would cut down the number of abortions.

