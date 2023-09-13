Catholic World News

Let’s ‘individually, collectively’ work for lasting peace, Ethiopian bishops say in new year’s message

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the Ethiopian new year, the nation’s bishops called for peace and deplored the “spirit of racism and hatred that is seen in our country today”—a reference to ethnic discrimination there.

