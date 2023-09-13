Catholic World News

Be ‘beggars for peace,’ Pope says

September 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote a message to the participants in the 37th International Meeting for Peace organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio.

The meeting took place in Berlin from September 10-12. The message, dated September 5, was released by the Vatican on the last day of the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

