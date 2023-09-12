Catholic World News

European bishops criticize proposed rules on ‘substances of human origin’

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has expressed concerns about draft regulations on the use of “substances of human origin,” proposed to the European Parliament.

A statement from COMECE stressed that “human life is not just a ‘substance of human origin,’” and argued against the exploitation of embryonic and fetal life. Every human life “possesses its own dignity, right, and independent right to protection,” the statement said.

