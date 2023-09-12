Catholic World News

Papal delegate rejects proposal to end Syro-Malabar liturgical dispute

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who was delegated by Pope Francis to seek a solution to the bitter liturgical dispute in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has rejected a proposal to resolve the debate.

A commission of Syro-Malabar bishops had proposed an agreement, but Archbishop Vasil declined to endorse it, insisting that priests will face disciplinary action if they do not agree by the end of this year to adopt the new liturgical rubrics, which were approved by the Syro-Malabar Synod.

