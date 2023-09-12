Catholic World News

No penalty for Swiss priests who ‘concelebrated’ with woman

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Bonnemain of Chur, Switzerland, has issued a reprimand to two priests who were joined by a lay woman at the altar during a Mass, but the diocese has imposed no canonical penalties.

The lay woman, Monika Schmid, a parish administrator, said the words of consecration along with the concelebrating priests. A videotape of the Mass was widely distributed, drawing a shocked reaction. But the diocese said that “there were no serious liturgical violations.”

“Therefore, no criminal proceedings are required under canon law,” the diocese said.

