Catholic World News

Nicaraguan police arrest priest who requested prayers for imprisoned Bishop Álvarez

September 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Osman José Amador Guillén was arrested by Nicaraguan police after praying for Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced earlier this year to 26 years in prison.

“There was no court order that justified his arrest,” said Martha Patricia Molina, an attorney who has written on the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua. “His whereabouts are unknown.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!