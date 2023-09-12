Catholic World News

Cardinal Zuppi pays tribute to pro-abortion political figure, author of ‘God Save the Queer’

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, sent a message to be read at the funeral of Michela Murgia, an author and pro-abortion political figure whose last work was God Save the Queer: A Feminist Catechism.

“The book of her life is not finished, and its pages will continue to be written with letters of love, in that universal language of the spirit that reveals the greatness of every person and the eternity that’s hidden in all of us,” wrote Cardinal Zuppi, described by Crux as a longtime friend.

Bishop Antonio Suetta of Ventimiglia-San Remo, in contrast, criticized the celebratory nature of Murgia’s Catholic funeral and said that “her cultural contribution in many cases was openly in contrast with the teaching of the Church and Catholic doctrine, in particular for the conception of the family and other very important topics such as abortion and euthanasia.”

“Freedom of thought and expression remains for each person,” Bishop Suetta continued, “It is different to join in an almost unanimous chorus of approval ... and this is not correct to do so even from a Christian point of view.”

