Silent prayer is not a crime: British Home Secretary

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has advised police officials that “silent prayer, in itself, is not unlawful.”

The Braverman directive, issued in a letter to police chiefs in England and Wales, was apparently a response to the arrest of pro-life activists for praying silently near abortion clinics. Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, one of the pro-lifers who had faced criminal charges, said that she was “delighted to see the home secretary clarify to police that it is not a crime to pray inside your own mind.”

