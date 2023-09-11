Catholic World News

Pope faults capitalist excesses for workers’ injuries

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis castigated employees who do not pay attention to the safety of their workers, in a September 11 audience with members of the National Association of Mutilated and Invalid Workers.

Workplace injuries continue to occur despite technological advances, the Pope said, and "sometimes it seems like a war bulletin." The problem, he said, occurs "when work is dehumanized" in "an exacerbated race for profit." An employer's first duty is to care for his workers' safety, the Pope said. But he decried a tendency "in the opposite direction," which he described as "carewashing."

