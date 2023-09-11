Catholic World News

Might Opus Dei need new canonical framework?

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Opus Dei might need to find another canonical structure, according to a spokesman for the movement.

Under new regulations promulgated by Pope Francis for personal prelatures, only priests of Opus Dei are fully incorporated in the prelature. (Opus Dei is currently the only personal prelature in the Catholic Church.) St. Josemaria Escriva, the founder of the group, envisioned Opus Dei as a movement in which lay people and priests shared the same vocation. “If, in the end, it turns out the Church decides that lay people cannot form part of a prelature, then Opus Dei cannot be a prelature and it would have to find something else,” said Jack Valero, spokesman for Opus Dei in Great Britain. The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

