Australian archbishop

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to parliamentary committee investigating sexual abuse in Western Australia, Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth insisted that church officials are cooperating with requests for information from victims of abuse.

While some victims have complained about the difficulties of communicating with diocesan officials, the archbishop said that those difficulties can be attributed largely to organizational difficulties. “The reality of the Church is much more complex than people appreciate,” he said; “and that’s not to make any excuse of it, it is the reality.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

