‘Let us be close to the people of Morocco,’ Pope says following earthquake

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to express my proximity to the dear people of Morocco, stricken by a devastating earthquake,” Pope Francis said on September 10, following the Marrakesh-Safi earthquake.

“I pray for the injured, for those who have lost their lives – so many! – and for their relatives,” the Pope continued. “I thank the rescue workers and those who are working to alleviate the suffering of the people; may concrete help on the part of everyone support the population at this tragic time: let us be close to the people of Morocco!”

