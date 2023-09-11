Catholic World News

New Orleans archbishop: local Catholic institutions must help with cost of clergy abuse claims

September 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: “A letter [Archbishop Gregory] Aymond sent the Vatican in April 2020 indicated out-of-pocket expenses for the bankruptcy would be less than $7.5M,” according to the report. “It now appears the cost of settling more than 500 claims is likely to exceed $100M.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!