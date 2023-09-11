Catholic World News

California’s rising assisted suicide rate alarms Catholics

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Since California rolled back assisted-suicide safeguards in 2021, there has been “a 63% increase in requests for life-ending drugs, and 853 eventual deaths,” according to the report, which cites statistics from the California Department of Public Health.

