Choose fraternal correction, not gossip and resentment, Pope urges

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Today the Gospel speaks to us about fraternal correction (cf. Mt 18:15-20), which is one of the highest expressions of love, and also one of the most demanding, because it is not easy to correct others,” Pope Francis said during his September 10 Angelus address.

The Pope encouraged the faithful to choose the path of fraternal correction, rather than gossip or resentment, “when a brother in faith wrongs you.”

