Nigeria’s fate hangs in the balance in Supreme Court election decision, leading prelate says

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, spoke about the nation’s contested presidential election after a lower court rejected a challenge by the opposition.

“As this case moves to the next level, the fate of the country continues to hang in the balance and the future of democracy in our land stands on the edge of a precipice,” said Archbishop Ugorji. “We pray and hope that the Supreme Court judges will neither bend the law nor seek to satisfy the whims and caprices of any party.”

The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

