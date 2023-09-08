Catholic World News

Exposed: the immoral (but lucrative) business of ‘assisted reproduction’

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: In a searing article for Catholic World Report, Robert Reilly relates the sequence of tawdry acts that are involved in surrogate parenthood and artificial reproduction, and exposes the flimsy justifications offered for immorality.



“So, the rationalization is just a pose, a front for the business of vice. Everyone either pays or gets paid.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!