Pope to meet Indian Orthodox primate

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet on September 13 with Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the Catholicos of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church.



The Catholicos will be making his first formal visit to the Vatican since his election in 2021 to head the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church, which boasts 1 million members, mostly in India.



Before meeting with the Pontiff, on September 10 the Catholicos will celebrate the Eucharistic liturgy of the Syrian Orthodox Church in the basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls.

