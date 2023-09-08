Catholic World News

Nigerian seminarian dies as attackers burn rectory

September 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian seminarian was killed when unknown attackers torched the rectory of a parish in Kaduna, in northern Nigeria.



Na’aman Danlami, a 25-year-old seminarian working in the parish, was burned alive. Other priests were able to escape the burning building.



On the same day, September 7, another seminarian, Ezequiel Nuhu, was kidnapped in the Kaduna state, where attacks on Catholic institutions have proliferated.

