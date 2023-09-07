Catholic World News

German lay leader: bar right-wing politicians from Church office

September 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: One of Germany’s most influential lay Catholic leaders has said that all members of a right-wing political party should be barred from offices in the Church.



“Active support for the AfD [Alternative for Germany] contradicts the basic values of Christianity,” said Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK). The Zdk has partnered with the German bishops’ conference in organizing the Synodal Path.



The AfD has risen in popularity recently, commanding 21% support in recent opinion polls, with its critical stance on immigration, the European Union, and climate-change policies. Some Catholic members of the party—which is now Germany’s 2nd-largest political party—have also been outspoken critics of the Synodal Path.



Stetter-Karp said that of the AfD that “it clear that anti-Semitic, racist, inhumane attitudes and statements have no place in a Catholic organization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!