New Vatican documents detail efforts to save Jews from Holocaust

September 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Researchers in the archives of the Pontifical Biblical Institute have unearthed documents that show how many Catholic institutions offered shelter for Jews who were imperiled by the Nazi Holocaust.



The archives showed that 155 religious communities in Rome took in 4,300 Jewish guests, of whom about 3,600 are identified by name.

