Catholic World News

Postulator discusses Ulma family ahead of beatification

September 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Father Witold Burda, interviewed for this article, is the postulator of the canonization cause of the Ulma family, a Polish family murdered by the Nazis for hiding Jews during World War II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!