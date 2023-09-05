Catholic World News

Vatican clarification: newborn son among Polish martyrs to be beatified

September 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a clarification regarding the beatification of a family of Polish martyrs, which will take place on Sunday, September 10.



Józef and Wiktoria Ulma will be beatified along with their seven children. The family was massacred by Nazis for sheltering a Jewish family.



At the time of the killings, Wiktoria Ulma was pregnant with the couple’s 7th child. She apparently went into labor as the Nazis began shooting the members of the large Jewish family that had been hidden by the Ulma household, and a son was born. The Congregation for the Causes of Saints declared that the newborn child participated in the martyrdom of his family.

